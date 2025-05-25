Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at Delhi E-Rickshaw Station Claims Lives of Two Teenagers

A devastating fire at a Delhi e-rickshaw charging and parking station charred two teenagers to death and injured four others. The blaze, believed to be sparked by an electrical short circuit, highlights concerning lapses in fire safety standards at the site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 11:11 IST
Tragic Blaze at Delhi E-Rickshaw Station Claims Lives of Two Teenagers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire swept through an e-rickshaw charging and parking station in Delhi's Shahdara district, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers, Brijesh and Maniram, officials reported. The blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning, trapped the victims as they slept in the tin shed structure.

The Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders to the site. Despite their efforts, Brijesh and Maniram perished, and their charred bodies were later recovered. Four others sustained burn injuries, with one in critical condition at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit might have ignited the fire. Police detained Vinod Rathore, responsible for the premises, as the shed reportedly lacked basic fire safety equipment. Legal actions are underway as authorities examine compliance with safety regulations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

Trump's Battle Over Federal Job Cuts: A Judicial Standstill

 Global
2
U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

U.S. Waiver Offers Hope Amid Syrian Sanctions

 Egypt
3
Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Council

Mass Firings and Restructuring: Trump's Overhaul of the National Security Co...

 Global
4
‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully treatable

‘A silent crisis’: Obstetric fistula affects 500,000 women, yet it’s fully t...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Age-Friendly Jobs Are on the Rise in Korea, So Why Are So Many Still Left Behind?

From Stigma to Strategy: OECD Pushes for Equity in Global Mental Health Systems

Sectoral Shifts and Growth: A World Bank Framework for Better Economic Projections

Inequality by Birth: Regional Gaps and Limited Mobility in Colombia Revealed

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025