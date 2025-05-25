Tragic Blaze at Delhi E-Rickshaw Station Claims Lives of Two Teenagers

A tragic fire swept through an e-rickshaw charging and parking station in Delhi's Shahdara district, resulting in the deaths of two teenagers, Brijesh and Maniram, officials reported. The blaze, which broke out early Sunday morning, trapped the victims as they slept in the tin shed structure.

The Delhi Fire Service responded swiftly, deploying five fire tenders to the site. Despite their efforts, Brijesh and Maniram perished, and their charred bodies were later recovered. Four others sustained burn injuries, with one in critical condition at Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital.

Initial investigations suggest an electrical short circuit might have ignited the fire. Police detained Vinod Rathore, responsible for the premises, as the shed reportedly lacked basic fire safety equipment. Legal actions are underway as authorities examine compliance with safety regulations.

