Chilling Out: Nahargarh Park's Cool Measures for Animals

In response to the scorching summer heat, Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur has implemented measures to protect its animals. These include desert coolers, dietary changes with ice cream and 'sattu', and enhanced care for newborns. The park aims to ensure animal well-being during the intense heatwave.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-05-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 14:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Nahargarh Biological Park, nestled on the Jaipur-Delhi highway, is taking innovative steps to shield its exotic wildlife from rising temperatures. As mercury levels hit 42°C, animals such as lions, tigers, and sloth bears are receiving special care through dietary adjustments and environment modifications.

Dr. Arvind Mathur, a senior veterinary doctor, elaborated on the park's strategic preparations. Desert coolers, ice cream, and 'sattu' are part of the revamped diet for wildlife, including tiger and lion cubs. Seasonal fruits like watermelon and cucumber help in cooling off hippopotamuses and deer.

Additional measures like rain guns, water ponds, and mud baths provide relief to the park's inhabitants. With the presence of Asiatic lions, Bengal tigers, and more, Nahargarh continues to be a haven for wildlife amidst intense heat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

