Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Baramati and Indapur

Severe flooding in Baramati and Indapur tehsils led to deployment of NDRF teams. Heavy rainfall flooded homes, blocked highways, and caused emergency evacuations. Critical areas included 70 villages in Indapur and 150 homes in Baramati. Rescue operations saved trapped individuals and restored safety amid canal breaches and rising river levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-05-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 22:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Baramati and Indapur, leading to a flood-like situation that necessitated swift action by officials.

The National Disaster Response Force dispatched two specialized teams following a request from the district collector, as rising waters flooded homes and blocked key roads, including the Pune-Solapur highway.

Emergency rescue efforts successfully evacuated residents trapped in their homes, while the waterlogged areas, exacerbated by breached water canals and swollen rivers, highlighted the urgent need for continued vigilance.

