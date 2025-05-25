Torrential Rains Cause Havoc in Baramati and Indapur

Torrential rains wreaked havoc in Baramati and Indapur, leading to a flood-like situation that necessitated swift action by officials.

The National Disaster Response Force dispatched two specialized teams following a request from the district collector, as rising waters flooded homes and blocked key roads, including the Pune-Solapur highway.

Emergency rescue efforts successfully evacuated residents trapped in their homes, while the waterlogged areas, exacerbated by breached water canals and swollen rivers, highlighted the urgent need for continued vigilance.