Trump's Trade Deal Deadline Boosts Euro and Dollar Against Yen and Swiss Franc

The Euro and US dollar strengthened against the yen and Swiss franc after President Trump set a July 9 deadline for an EU trade deal, retracting a 50% tariff threat. Trump communicated this decision after a call with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, providing optimism while showcasing the volatility of U.S. trade policies.

Updated: 26-05-2025 05:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The euro and U.S. dollar surged against the yen and Swiss franc as President Trump set a deadline for finalizing a trade deal with the EU, retracting a 50% tariff threat slated for June.

The decision, disclosed to reporters after discussions with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, indicates a potential ease in trade tensions, calming fears of a global downturn.

The euro climbed 0.3% to 162.60 yen and 0.2% against the dollar, following anticipation of an eventual settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

