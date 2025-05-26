Trump's Trade Deal Deadline Boosts Euro and Dollar Against Yen and Swiss Franc

The euro and U.S. dollar surged against the yen and Swiss franc as President Trump set a deadline for finalizing a trade deal with the EU, retracting a 50% tariff threat slated for June.

The decision, disclosed to reporters after discussions with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, indicates a potential ease in trade tensions, calming fears of a global downturn.

The euro climbed 0.3% to 162.60 yen and 0.2% against the dollar, following anticipation of an eventual settlement.

(With inputs from agencies.)