Left Menu

Karnataka Coastal Belt Battles Torrential Rain: Life at a Standstill

Karnataka's coastal region, especially Dakshina Kannada district, faces severe disruptions due to ongoing monsoon rains. Authorities issued a red alert, and response teams were deployed. Multiple areas experienced landslides and waterlogging, with significant rainfall recorded. Precautionary measures include closing schools and deploying disaster response forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 12:27 IST
Karnataka Coastal Belt Battles Torrential Rain: Life at a Standstill
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's coastal belt, particularly Dakshina Kannada district, is reeling under heavy monsoon rains for the third consecutive day. The intense downpours have disrupted daily life, prompting authorities to keep a red alert in place and deploy disaster response teams to handle the situation.

In Mangaluru city, significant waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported due to the overwhelmed drainage systems. Minor landslides have also been recorded in the district's hilly regions. Several major waterlogged areas include Kottara junction, Malemar, and Mahaveera circle.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K announced the closure of all Anganwadi centers due to relentless rainfall. Rainfall over the past 24 hours crossed 150 mm in many regions, with Sullia's Bellare topping the charts at 200.5 mm. Precautionary measures, such as vacating vulnerable schools, are underway as disaster management teams remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025