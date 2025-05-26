Karnataka Coastal Belt Battles Torrential Rain: Life at a Standstill

Karnataka's coastal belt, particularly Dakshina Kannada district, is reeling under heavy monsoon rains for the third consecutive day. The intense downpours have disrupted daily life, prompting authorities to keep a red alert in place and deploy disaster response teams to handle the situation.

In Mangaluru city, significant waterlogging and traffic congestion were reported due to the overwhelmed drainage systems. Minor landslides have also been recorded in the district's hilly regions. Several major waterlogged areas include Kottara junction, Malemar, and Mahaveera circle.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Anand K announced the closure of all Anganwadi centers due to relentless rainfall. Rainfall over the past 24 hours crossed 150 mm in many regions, with Sullia's Bellare topping the charts at 200.5 mm. Precautionary measures, such as vacating vulnerable schools, are underway as disaster management teams remain on high alert.

(With inputs from agencies.)