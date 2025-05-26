Swift Local Response Saves Tourists Stranded at Eragundi Waterfall

In a dramatic rescue operation, five tourists stranded atop the Eragundi waterfall in Dakshina Kannada district were safely rescued by locals, police confirmed on Monday.

The incident transpired on Sunday in Paladka, Moodbidri taluk, when the tourists, ignoring local warnings, ventured to the upper portion of the waterfall. Surprised by a sudden surge in water levels, they found themselves marooned and called for assistance.

Swift action by local residents, who used ropes to conduct the rescue, averted any casualties. This incident underscores the risks posed by heavy monsoon rains, which have prompted a red alert for Karnataka's coastal belt, severely affecting daily life in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)