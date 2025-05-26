Left Menu

Monsoon Havoc: Karnataka Under Siege from Torrential Rains

Heavy monsoon rains have pummeled Karnataka's coastal region for three days, causing widespread disruptions in Dakshina Kannada district. Authorities issued a red alert and deployed disaster response teams. Major waterlogging, landslides, and traffic mishaps have been reported, prompting the closure of Anganwadi centers and proactive emergency measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mangaluru | Updated: 26-05-2025 14:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 14:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn, Karnataka's coastal belt is facing relentless monsoon downpours, entering the third straight day of weather-induced turmoil. Dakshina Kannada district has been significantly affected, leading to a red alert issuance and the deployment of disaster response units to mitigate the situation.

The incessant rainfall has resulted in considerable havoc, with Mangaluru city experiencing severe waterlogging and traffic gridlocks. In response, local authorities have closed Anganwadi centers and heightened preparedness across the region. Notably, minor landslides have been reported in hilly areas, exacerbating existing challenges.

Rainfall measurements have reached peaks of over 200 mm in certain areas, with infrastructure already strained. The administration has mobilized resources, including rescue boats and construction equipment, while emphasizing immediate preventive actions. Rising river levels in Uttara Kannada also contribute to the looming flood risk, necessitating urgent intervention.

