Delhi's Response to Waterlogging: CM Gupta's Action Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a stern warning to state officials regarding the management of waterlogging in the city. Following public discontent after heavy rainfall led to streets being submerged, Gupta announced that any neglect shown in addressing the issue will result in repercussions for responsible parties.

Despite these challenges, Gupta praised the city's drainage management during recent downpours, crediting it to the extensive desilting operations that reportedly removed 30 lakh metric tonnes of debris. She reassured residents that each waterlogging point is under close supervision, with nodal officers accountable for any failures.

Additionally, Gupta addressed the concerns surrounding slum demolitions. She affirmed that no slum would be dismantled unless permanent housing is guaranteed for its residents, thus rejecting allegations that her government intends to ignore slum dwellers' livelihoods. A substantial budget has been allocated for upgrades in slums, she asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)