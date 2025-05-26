Left Menu

Delhi's Response to Waterlogging: CM Gupta's Action Plan

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta warns officials about waterlogging consequences and assures initiatives against slum demolitions without housing plans. She commends effective drainage after recent heavy rains and reveals extensive desilting efforts, promising improved infrastructure in future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:27 IST
Delhi's Response to Waterlogging: CM Gupta's Action Plan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has issued a stern warning to state officials regarding the management of waterlogging in the city. Following public discontent after heavy rainfall led to streets being submerged, Gupta announced that any neglect shown in addressing the issue will result in repercussions for responsible parties.

Despite these challenges, Gupta praised the city's drainage management during recent downpours, crediting it to the extensive desilting operations that reportedly removed 30 lakh metric tonnes of debris. She reassured residents that each waterlogging point is under close supervision, with nodal officers accountable for any failures.

Additionally, Gupta addressed the concerns surrounding slum demolitions. She affirmed that no slum would be dismantled unless permanent housing is guaranteed for its residents, thus rejecting allegations that her government intends to ignore slum dwellers' livelihoods. A substantial budget has been allocated for upgrades in slums, she asserted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025