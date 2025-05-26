Left Menu

Monsoon Advances: A Cyclonic Shift in Andhra Pradesh

The southwest monsoon has reached the Rayalaseema region in Andhra Pradesh, with favorable conditions for further progression. The India Meteorological Department noted the monsoon's advancement across several regions, predicting a low-pressure area development. Heavy rainfall and cloudy weather were observed in Vijayawada over the weekend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravathi | Updated: 26-05-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 15:43 IST
The southwest monsoon has made its entry into the Rayalaseema region of Andhra Pradesh, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) confirmed on Monday. It reported that conditions are ripe for the system's expansion into other parts of the state.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon has further advanced into additional areas, including parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh. The IMD's prediction indicates the formation of a low-pressure area over the west-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around May 27.

An upper air trough associated with the monsoon stretch from Marathwada over north coastal Andhra Pradesh is inclining southward with height. Over the weekend, Vijayawada received rainfall, followed by persistent cloudy conditions.

