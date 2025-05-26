Mumbai Hit by Torrential Monsoon Rains: Services Disrupted and Concerns Raised

Monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Monday, leading to substantial rainfall that caused the suspension of suburban train services along Central Railway's Harbour line due to waterlogging. Parts of western Maharashtra and the coastal Konkan region also reported heavy rains, with a man tragically dying from a lightning strike in Raigad.

Operations on Mumbai's Metro Line 3, or the Aqua Line, were halted between Acharya Atre Chowk and Worli as an underground station flooded, raising concerns about construction quality and monsoon preparedness, according to officials. IMD scientist Sushma Nair noted this is the earliest monsoon onset in Mumbai in 75 years.

The flooding prompted the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation to suspend services between Worli and Acharya Atre Chowk. Viral videos showed water seepage and structural failures at the stations. The incident has sparked discussions on infrastructure responsiveness to intense weather events in the metropolitan area.

(With inputs from agencies.)