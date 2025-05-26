Left Menu

Rajasthan Braces for Severe Heatwave as Temperatures Soar

Rajasthan is experiencing extreme temperatures with Barmer recording 45.2°C. Most areas remain dry, but a slight chance of rain persists. A heatwave is predicted to intensify over the next few days, especially in western regions, with some areas possibly experiencing brief thunderstorms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 26-05-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Rajasthan is in the grip of a severe heatwave, with temperatures soaring above 40 degrees Celsius in most areas. Barmer recorded the highest temperature of 45.2 degrees Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department.

Though most parts of the state remained dry, Pratapgarh district saw 1 mm of rain. Notably, Phalodi recorded 43.8 degrees, Jodhpur 43.4 degrees, Chittorgarh 43.3 degrees, Kota 43.2 degrees, and Jaisalmer 42.3 degrees Celsius. Meteorologists have predicted a rise of two to three degrees in maximum temperatures over the next 48 hours.

The western border areas are expected to experience a severe heatwave, with temperatures likely reaching up to 46 degrees. While a persisting heatwave is expected in some areas of the western region, occasional light rain and thunderstorms may occur across the state, particularly between May 27 and 29, in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Udaipur, Kota, and Jaipur divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

