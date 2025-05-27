Evacuation in Thane as Dangerous Building Collapses

A portion of a dilapidated building in Thane, labeled as dangerous by civic authorities, collapsed early Tuesday morning, officials reported.

Seventeen families were swiftly evacuated from the Nandadeep building in the Wagle Estate area after the incident around 2:25 a.m. No injuries were reported.

The building, more than 50 years old, was under the C2B category of dangerous buildings after a municipal survey. Authorities have advised residents of adjacent structures to vacate as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)