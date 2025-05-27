Left Menu

Ramky Infrastructure Posts Resilient Financial Performance Amid Sector Challenges

Ramky Infrastructure Limited reported its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year 2024-25, showing a consolidated revenue of INR 20445 million and EBITDA of INR 5022 million for FY25. Despite sector challenges, the infrastructure company remains committed to innovation and sustainable growth with strong strategic direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-05-2025 10:49 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 10:49 IST
Ramky Infrastructure Posts Resilient Financial Performance Amid Sector Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has announced its financial results for Q4 FY24-25 and the fiscal year 2024-25, with the company showcasing resilience amidst infrastructure sector challenges.

The company recorded a consolidated revenue of INR 20445 million and an EBITDA of INR 5022 million for FY25. Revenue for Q4 stood at INR 4889 million, showing a decline from the previous year's figures.

Managing Director Y R Nagaraja emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, highlighting successful project delivery and sustainable urban solutions as core strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025