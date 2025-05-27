Ramky Infrastructure Posts Resilient Financial Performance Amid Sector Challenges

Ramky Infrastructure Limited has announced its financial results for Q4 FY24-25 and the fiscal year 2024-25, with the company showcasing resilience amidst infrastructure sector challenges.

The company recorded a consolidated revenue of INR 20445 million and an EBITDA of INR 5022 million for FY25. Revenue for Q4 stood at INR 4889 million, showing a decline from the previous year's figures.

Managing Director Y R Nagaraja emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, highlighting successful project delivery and sustainable urban solutions as core strengths.

(With inputs from agencies.)