Ramky Infrastructure Posts Resilient Financial Performance Amid Sector Challenges
Ramky Infrastructure Limited reported its financial results for Q4 and the fiscal year 2024-25, showing a consolidated revenue of INR 20445 million and EBITDA of INR 5022 million for FY25. Despite sector challenges, the infrastructure company remains committed to innovation and sustainable growth with strong strategic direction.
- India
Ramky Infrastructure Limited has announced its financial results for Q4 FY24-25 and the fiscal year 2024-25, with the company showcasing resilience amidst infrastructure sector challenges.
The company recorded a consolidated revenue of INR 20445 million and an EBITDA of INR 5022 million for FY25. Revenue for Q4 stood at INR 4889 million, showing a decline from the previous year's figures.
Managing Director Y R Nagaraja emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and operational excellence, highlighting successful project delivery and sustainable urban solutions as core strengths.
