Tragedy Strikes: Lightning Kills Over 100 Livestock in Jammu and Kashmir

Over 100 livestock were killed by lightning in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district. The incident occurred during a thunderstorm at a nomadic camp. Affected families, part of a seasonal migration, have appealed for compensation, while officials have reported the losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rajouri/Jammu | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:40 IST
In a tragic incident, more than 100 sheep and goats were killed when lightning struck the mountainous regions of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir, officials confirmed on Tuesday.

The unfortunate event unfolded in the upper reaches of Budhal sub-division, where nomadic families had set up temporary camps during their seasonal migration. The powerful lightning strike occurred during the night, accompanied by a heavy thunder and hail storm, devastating a shepherd's camp.

Nomadic families from Targain village had migrated in search of greener pastures for their livestock and were settled near Marg top. In response, a team from the Budhal Sheep and Husbandry Department assessed the losses. Affected families are urgently appealing for government compensation and rehabilitation support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

