Raja Khas: Himachal's Trailblazing Solar Model Village
Raja Khas village in Himachal Pradesh has become the state's first Solar Model Village under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The village is recognized for its exemplary solar energy adoption. A grant of Rs 1 crore will support its further solar development, setting a green rural model.
Dharamshala
Raja Khas, a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, has earned the title of the state's first Solar Model Village, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa announced.
During the District-Level Coordination Committee meeting, it was revealed that Raja Khas led in solar energy adoption among 43 villages. The PM Surya Ghar initiative will award Rs 1 crore for its solar development.
The project aims to transform Raja Khas into a fully solar-powered settlement, with a Model Solar Village Implementation Agency overseeing the development.
