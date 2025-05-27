Left Menu

Raja Khas: Himachal's Trailblazing Solar Model Village

Raja Khas village in Himachal Pradesh has become the state's first Solar Model Village under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana. The village is recognized for its exemplary solar energy adoption. A grant of Rs 1 crore will support its further solar development, setting a green rural model.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:05 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Raja Khas, a village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district, has earned the title of the state's first Solar Model Village, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa announced.

During the District-Level Coordination Committee meeting, it was revealed that Raja Khas led in solar energy adoption among 43 villages. The PM Surya Ghar initiative will award Rs 1 crore for its solar development.

The project aims to transform Raja Khas into a fully solar-powered settlement, with a Model Solar Village Implementation Agency overseeing the development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

