Bangalore Launches 'Sanchari Cauvery' to Revolutionize Water Supply for Apartments

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has unveiled an expansion of its pioneering Sanchari Cauvery initiative, enabling apartment complexes to schedule bulk water deliveries. The program addresses Bangalore's heavy reliance on groundwater and fosters sustainable water usage by offering a convenient alternative to private tankers.

Highlighting the urgency of conservation, BWSSB chairman Ram Prasad Manohar noted the city's outskirts are particularly groundwater-reliant, exacerbating depletion. The initiative offers BIS-certified drinking water, ensuring quality and safety by tracking tankers through GPS technology and managing supplies via central control centers.

Residents must secure tanker deliveries on a first-come, first-served basis, with a mandatory one-month payment in advance. This strategic step heralds India's first tech-enabled water tanker service, promising transparent and efficient water distribution.