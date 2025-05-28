Blast at Shandong Chemical Plant: Lives Lost and Community in Shock

An explosion at a chemical plant in China's Shandong province has resulted in the deaths of at least five people, while injuring nineteen others and leaving six unaccounted for. Shattered glass littered the area on Wednesday, as emergency response teams continued to work at the site.

The explosion, which occurred shortly before noon on Tuesday at the Shandong Youdao Chemical facility in Gaomi City, sent large plumes of smoke into the sky. The plant, specializing in chemical components for pesticides and pharmaceuticals, employs over 300 individuals.

Owned by Himile Group, Shandong Youdao Chemical's plight has also affected its parent company, with shares of Himile Mechanical falling nearly 3.6% by market close on the day of the incident. State media have yet to release the findings of their investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)