PNC Infratech: A Decade of Infrastructure Excellence

PNC Infratech has completed over 90 major projects across India, significantly expanding its financial performance since its stock listing a decade ago. Recently, the company divested stakes in 10 road assets to Highways Infrastructure Trust, a move aimed at recycling capital for new opportunities. Future plans involve divesting 12 more assets.

PNC Infratech has executed more than 90 significant infrastructure projects across India, marking its 10th anniversary of stock exchange listing. The company's CMD, Pradeep Kumar Jain, highlighted these achievements in a letter to stakeholders, showcasing growth from FY 2015 to FY 2024.

In a strategic move, PNC Infratech announced the completion of stake sales in 10 road assets to Highways Infrastructure Trust (HIT) on May 23, aligning with its objective to recycle invested capital into new infrastructure ventures. This sale is pivotal in driving the company's fund-based opportunities forward.

Future transactions involve divesting 12 road assets through definitive agreements with HIT, spanning approximately 3,800 lane-km across four Indian states. With steady increases in revenue and profit, the company is focused on exploring further infrastructure endeavors.

