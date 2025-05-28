Left Menu

Glacial Drama: Avalanche Devastates Swiss Mountain Village

A massive glacier break in the Swiss Alps has buried parts of Blatten village with ice, mud, and rock. The village was evacuated earlier due to avalanche risks, but damage ensued, with one person currently missing. Local authorities continue to monitor the situation.

A catastrophic event unfolded in the Swiss Alps as a large chunk of glacier broke off, causing an avalanche that buried parts of a mountain village on Wednesday. Blatten, situated in the canton of Valais, had already been evacuated earlier this month due to the looming threat of a rockslide.

Authorities confirmed that one person is missing following the glacial break. Drone footage revealed a vast landscape of mud and debris encompassing parts of Blatten, obliterating structures and the river that ran through the valley. The disaster's enormity was evident in images showcasing shattered wooden buildings engulfed by the landslide.

Close monitoring of the slopes above Blatten continues, following the evacuation of around 300 residents on May 19. The village, strategically positioned in the Loetschental valley, witnessed the full force of nature's fury. Videos captured the dramatic collapse as debris descended upon the village outskirts, showcasing the sheer scale of the environmental upheaval.

