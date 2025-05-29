Punjab's Land Pooling Policy: A Transparent Path to Urban Development
Punjab's Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has addressed concerns about the state's land pooling policy, emphasizing voluntary participation and benefits for landowners. Amidst opposition protests, Mann assured transparency and condemned past practices of forced land acquisition. The policy aims to modernize infrastructure and improve rural living standards.
- Country:
- India
Pledging transparency and progress, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has clarified the state's stance on land pooling policy, emphasizing that land acquisition is not enforced but consensual. The statement comes amidst criticism from opposition parties, alleging coercive measures to acquire significant lands for urban projects in Ludhiana.
In a public address in Patiala, Mann dismissed these accusations as baseless, assuring that all acquisitions will see active participation from landowners. The voluntary policy offers substantial benefits, including residential and commercial plots for landowners, enhancing the land's future market value substantially, with the government bearing all development costs.
Mann also tackled the issue of unchecked urban colonies, product of past governance flaws, promising to revamp these areas with essential amenities. He criticized the opposition for misinformation, suggesting vested interests due to past collusion with land profiteers. His message was a commitment to fairness, equity, and holistic urban-rural development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
