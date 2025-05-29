Glacial Catastrophe: Swiss Village Engulfed by Climate Change's Toll
A massive chunk of glacier devastated the Swiss village of Blatten, burying it under ice, mud, and rock. Climate change is suspected to have triggered the event, raising fears of downstream flooding. Residents had evacuated earlier, but the search continues for a missing man amid rising water levels.
Residents are grappling with the widespread destruction caused by a large glacier chunk that submerged most of their scenic village in Switzerland, highlighting potential climate change effects on the Alps.
The avalanche of ice, mud, and rock covered 90% of Blatten, with its residents evacuated beforehand due to the Birch Glacier instability.
Rescue teams continue to search for a missing man while experts monitor rising flood risks as debris blocks the River Lonza, swelling a lake amid the destruction.
