Glacial Catastrophe: Swiss Village Engulfed by Climate Change's Toll

Residents are grappling with the widespread destruction caused by a large glacier chunk that submerged most of their scenic village in Switzerland, highlighting potential climate change effects on the Alps.

The avalanche of ice, mud, and rock covered 90% of Blatten, with its residents evacuated beforehand due to the Birch Glacier instability.

Rescue teams continue to search for a missing man while experts monitor rising flood risks as debris blocks the River Lonza, swelling a lake amid the destruction.

