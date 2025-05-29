Historic Metropole Hotel Becomes Hub for Nainital's Parking Needs

In a significant move to alleviate parking woes in Nainital, the historic Metropole Hotel complex has been temporarily allotted for parking. This measure, at the behest of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, has received nod from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Locals and tourists alike are expected to benefit, as the expansive grounds of the Metropole Hotel can accommodate more than 700 vehicles, according to community sources. Built in 1880, this site has a storied history, once frequented by icons like Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

Declared enemy property in 1965 post-Partition, the Metropole has long stood neglected. Recent governmental approvals signal a potential revitalization, and plans are in place for a multi-storey parking facility to serve public welfare needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)