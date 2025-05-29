Wild Bear Attack Shocks Kathua District
A wild bear attacked Jaram Singh in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leading to injuries. Locals intervened and saved Singh, who was then admitted to the hospital.
A wild bear attacked a man in the forested area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, leading to significant local concern, officials reported.
Jaram Singh, hailing from Bari village, was ambushed by the bear while heading towards the forest. His cries drew the attention of locals who hurried to the scene and managed to save him.
Singh was promptly taken to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention for his injuries, according to officials.
