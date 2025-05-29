Water Supply Disruptions Set to Impact Delhi Areas
The Delhi Jal Board announced that parts of the national capital will experience low to no water supply between May 31 and June 1 due to maintenance works in South and Central Delhi. The works involve the Mehrauli main pipeline and addressing waterlogging issues under the Tilak Bridge.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced anticipated disruptions in water supply across parts of the national capital due to essential maintenance works scheduled between May 31 and June 1.
The targeted maintenance in South Delhi will focus on the interconnection of a new 1,000 mm diameter main pipeline at several locations including Deer Park pumping station and Aurobindo Marg.
Additionally, the DJB will be addressing waterlogging issues under the Tilak Bridge near ITO by raising the Kilokari main pipeline, which necessitates a 24-hour shutdown impacting areas like Majnu ka Tilla and ITO.
