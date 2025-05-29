Water Supply Disruptions Set to Impact Delhi Areas

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced anticipated disruptions in water supply across parts of the national capital due to essential maintenance works scheduled between May 31 and June 1.

The targeted maintenance in South Delhi will focus on the interconnection of a new 1,000 mm diameter main pipeline at several locations including Deer Park pumping station and Aurobindo Marg.

Additionally, the DJB will be addressing waterlogging issues under the Tilak Bridge near ITO by raising the Kilokari main pipeline, which necessitates a 24-hour shutdown impacting areas like Majnu ka Tilla and ITO.

(With inputs from agencies.)