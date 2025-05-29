Tragedy Strikes Nigeria: Torrential Rains Claim 21 Lives
Severe flooding in north central Nigeria resulted in the deaths of at least 21 people, with nearly a dozen others missing. The natural disaster submerged 50 houses in two communities, as emergency services continue their search and rescue operations amid ongoing heavy rains.
In a tragic turn of events, torrential rains in north central Nigeria have claimed the lives of at least 21 people. The flooding, which occurred on Thursday, left nearly a dozen residents missing, as reported by the local emergency agency.
According to Ibrahim Hussaini, head of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, 50 houses in two communities were submerged under water, as rescue operations press on in search of missing individuals. "Twenty-one bodies have so far been recovered in the incident," Hussaini informed Reuters.
Nigeria routinely faces severe flooding during its rainy season, which begins in April. Local authorities continue their efforts to manage the aftermath, as residents grapple with the destructive impact of this annual natural disaster.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nigeria
- flooding
- deaths
- missing
- rains
- disaster
- rescue
- Niger State
- emergency
- rainy season
ALSO READ
Child Trafficking Ring Busted: Young Boy Rescued
Maharashtra Police Rescue: 31 Bulls Saved from Illegal Transport
Political Strains: Sudhakaran's Take on KPCC Leadership Transition
Exercise Raahat: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness in Nagaland
Exercise Raahat: Elevating Disaster Preparedness Through Collaboration