Prestige Estates and Valor Group Unite for Rs 4,500 Crore Mumbai Office Complex
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd has partnered with Valor Group to develop a Rs 4,500 crore office complex in Mumbai. The joint venture, with a 50:50 economic interest, involves building a 1.5 million sq ft leasable area on a 21,978.22 sq m plot in Andheri West.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-05-2025 00:58 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 00:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Realty giants Prestige Estates and Valor Group have joined forces to construct a sprawling office complex in Mumbai, projected to be valued at Rs 4,500 crore.
As per a recent regulatory filing, the firms signed a framework agreement to develop the project on 21,978.22 square meters of land at Andheri West.
This significant venture will create a 1.5 million square feet leasable office space, with both companies sharing an equal stake and economic interest, marking a notable collaboration in the real estate sector.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Launches 'The Dualis' Luxury Housing in Gurugram
Casagrand Ventures West: Pune Beckons Luxury Real Estate
NBCC E-Auction Boosts Noida Real Estate Revival
Anarock Group's Revenue Soars Amid Indian Real Estate Boom
AU Real Estate Boosts Portfolio with Bulk Acquisition in Noida