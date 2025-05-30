Prestige Estates and Valor Group Unite for Rs 4,500 Crore Mumbai Office Complex

Realty giants Prestige Estates and Valor Group have joined forces to construct a sprawling office complex in Mumbai, projected to be valued at Rs 4,500 crore.

As per a recent regulatory filing, the firms signed a framework agreement to develop the project on 21,978.22 square meters of land at Andheri West.

This significant venture will create a 1.5 million square feet leasable office space, with both companies sharing an equal stake and economic interest, marking a notable collaboration in the real estate sector.

