Mystery Surrounds Tiger's Death Near Pykara Falls
A male tiger was discovered dead near Pykara waterfalls in Nilgiris. The discovery was made by locals who informed forest officials. Authorities are actively investigating the cause of the tiger's mysterious death.
A nine-year-old male tiger was discovered dead under mysterious circumstances near the Pykara waterfalls in the Nilgiris district, according to a forest official on Friday.
The alarming discovery was made after locals spotted the wild cat lying dead near the picturesque waterfalls and alerted the forest authorities.
The forest department has launched an investigation into the cause of the animal's untimely demise, sparking concerns over wildlife safety in the region.
