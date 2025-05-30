Left Menu

Karnataka Braces for Record Rainfall: Swift Action and Compensation Ensured

Karnataka has recorded its highest rainfall in 125 years for May, affecting 28 districts. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah urged immediate assistance for impacted areas and assured funding through the State Disaster Response Fund. Precautionary and permanent measures are emphasized to mitigate future flood risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 30-05-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 30-05-2025 18:06 IST
Karnataka Braces for Record Rainfall: Swift Action and Compensation Ensured
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an unprecedented level of rainfall in May, the highest in 125 years, affecting 28 districts. The government is responding with immediate assistance, ensuring funds are available through the State Disaster Response Fund.

Addressing district officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quick intervention for rain-damaged areas. He assured that there is no financial shortage, with over Rs 1,000 crore allotted for relief efforts. Officials are advised to provide prompt compensation and housing assistance where needed.

Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of proactive measures in flood-prone regions, urging the coordination of a multi-department task force for disaster management. In Bengaluru, existing flood data should inform both immediate and lasting resolutions to recurring issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

Funding Cut for Moderna’s Pandemic Vaccine Sparks Controversy

 United States
2
Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

Back to Earth: Astronauts Wilmore and Williams Overcome Gravity's Challenge

 Global
3
Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

Court Blocks Trump's Prominent Tariffs, Rebuking Overreach Attempt

 Global
4
US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

US Visa Crackdown: Tensions Rise for Chinese Students

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public Investment, Private Gain: How Bogota Reclaims Land Value for Infrastructure

Debt, Inflation, and Trade Shocks Stall Recovery in Developing World: World Bank

Balancing Competition and Stability: A Modern Regulatory Framework for Finance

Securing the Future: Why Long-Term Care is Essential for Health and Economic Equity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025