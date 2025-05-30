Karnataka Braces for Record Rainfall: Swift Action and Compensation Ensured

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced an unprecedented level of rainfall in May, the highest in 125 years, affecting 28 districts. The government is responding with immediate assistance, ensuring funds are available through the State Disaster Response Fund.

Addressing district officials, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quick intervention for rain-damaged areas. He assured that there is no financial shortage, with over Rs 1,000 crore allotted for relief efforts. Officials are advised to provide prompt compensation and housing assistance where needed.

Siddaramaiah stressed the importance of proactive measures in flood-prone regions, urging the coordination of a multi-department task force for disaster management. In Bengaluru, existing flood data should inform both immediate and lasting resolutions to recurring issues.

