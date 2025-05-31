Heavy Rain Havoc in Mizoram: Landslides and Destruction
In Mizoram, heavy rain has led to significant destruction, with at least three houses collapsing in Lawngtlai town and several others damaged by landslides in Aizawl and Champhai. The adverse weather conditions have blocked major highways and claimed one life in a laborers' camp collapse.
Heavy rainfall in the northeastern state of Mizoram wreaked havoc, with three houses collapsing in the town of Lawngtlai, as confirmed by officials. The downpour hit the region on Friday, causing significant damage overnight in Lawngtlai Bazar Veng.
Authorities are still assessing casualties as heavy rainfall triggered landslides and rockfalls, blocking essential transportation routes, including national and inter-district highways, according to the state's disaster management department.
In Aizawl, a devastating wall collapse claimed the life of a 37-year-old man and injured another at a laborer's camp in Thuampui. Meanwhile, landslides led to severe damage to houses and infrastructure across several areas, with a concrete road to the popular Berawtlang site swept away.
