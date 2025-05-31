Blaze at Thane Scrapyard: Averted Disaster
A fire erupted at a scrapyard in Maharashtra's Thane district late Friday night. The blaze, confined to five godowns, was extinguished by firefighters early Saturday morning. No injuries were reported. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, according to Yasin Tadvi of Thane Municipal Corporation.
A blaze tore through a scrapyard in Thane, Maharashtra, on Friday night, officials said Saturday. The conflagration, which broke out around 11 p.m. at Bablu Compound in the Shil area, fortunately left no casualties in its wake, according to Yasin Tadvi, head of the Disaster Management Cell for the Thane Municipal Corporation.
Firefighters diligently battled the flames, managing to contain the fire to five godowns within the scrapyard. By 5:15 a.m. on Saturday, their efforts had successfully quelled the blaze, preventing it from spreading further and averting potential disaster.
Authorities are now poised to launch a thorough investigation to unravel the cause of the fire, seeking to understand how the incident began and implementing measures to prevent future outbreaks in the area.
