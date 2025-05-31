Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Arunachal Pradesh Battled by Flash Floods and Landslides

Heavy rainfall triggers flash floods and landslides in Arunachal Pradesh, causing severe disruptions in districts like Upper Subansiri and West Kameng. No casualties have been reported, but significant damage to infrastructure and property has occurred. Authorities are on high alert, providing relief and closely monitoring the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 31-05-2025 11:57 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 11:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Heavy rainfall over recent days has unleashed flash floods and landslides across Arunachal Pradesh, severely impacting life in several districts, officials reported on Saturday.

In Upper Subansiri, flash floods led to extensive damages in Daporijo, the district's hub, as the Sigin River overflowed, affecting 117 homes and crucial infrastructure. While major colonies like Polo, Sigum Rijo, and Forest Colony were hit hard, fortunately, no casualties have been recorded, officials noted.

In response to the escalating crisis, Upper Subansiri's Deputy Commissioner has urged residents in prone areas to evacuate as relief efforts, supported by multiple district departments, remain ongoing. Meanwhile, over in West Kameng, landslides have stranded hundreds, with key roads blocked as rain hampers restoration efforts. Officials continue to monitor the rain-induced threats closely.

