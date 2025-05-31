Landslides and Floods Devastate Assam: Urgent Relief Efforts Underway

Five individuals have tragically lost their lives in landslides triggered by relentless rainfalls in Assam over the past day, severely disrupting life across six districts and affecting more than 10,000 people, according to an official report released Saturday.

All five casualties were from the Kamrup Metropolitan district, as confirmed by the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA). It has been reported that three women died in a landslide in the Bonda area on the outskirts of Guwahati, as stated by Urban Affairs Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah. Various agencies are feverishly working to provide relief and rescue efforts amid extensive waterlogging throughout most of the city.

The ASDMA bulletin indicated that urban floods have been documented in five revenue circles within three districts: Kamrup Metropolitan, Kamrup, and Cachar. Although two relief camps and one distribution center have been established, the despair extends to Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, and Golaghat districts, where floods affect nearly 2,000 people, leaving them without operational camps or distribution centers thus far.