Tragic Germany Plane Crash: Fatal Impact on Residential Terrace

A small plane crashed into a residential building's terrace in Korschenbroich, Germany, killing two individuals. Police suspect one victim was the pilot. The incident also caused a fire, and the cause of the crash remains unknown. The crash site is near Monchengladbach, close to the Dutch border.

Updated: 31-05-2025 18:41 IST
A tragic plane crash claimed two lives on Saturday when a small aircraft collided with a residential building in western Germany.

The incident occurred in Korschenbroich, a town near the city of Monchengladbach, and sparked a fire upon impact.

Authorities reported that one of the deceased is likely the plane's pilot, but details about the second victim and the cause of the crash remain unclear.

