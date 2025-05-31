Tragedy Strikes Mizoram: Landslides Wreak Havoc Amidst Heavy Rains
Heavy rains in Mizoram triggered landslides that claimed the lives of four individuals, including Myanmar refugees, with several others injured. The devastating landslides caused widespread damage, destroyed homes, and disrupted transportation. Rescue operations are underway, while families have been evacuated to safer locations.
Four people, including Myanmar refugees, tragically lost their lives in landslides triggered by relentless rains in Mizoram. Officials confirmed the fatalities in Vaphai and Serchhip amidst the disastrous conditions.
Incessant rainfall since Friday sparked landslides and rockfalls across the state, leading to widespread destruction, including damage to at least 56 homes. Emergency evacuations are underway for 63 families facing immediate threats.
National and state highways remain blocked, with rescue operations in full swing by NDRF and SDRF teams, as well as local volunteers, working tirelessly to clear debris and find missing persons.
