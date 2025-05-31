Tragedy Strikes Mizoram: Landslides Wreak Havoc Amidst Heavy Rains

Four people, including Myanmar refugees, tragically lost their lives in landslides triggered by relentless rains in Mizoram. Officials confirmed the fatalities in Vaphai and Serchhip amidst the disastrous conditions.

Incessant rainfall since Friday sparked landslides and rockfalls across the state, leading to widespread destruction, including damage to at least 56 homes. Emergency evacuations are underway for 63 families facing immediate threats.

National and state highways remain blocked, with rescue operations in full swing by NDRF and SDRF teams, as well as local volunteers, working tirelessly to clear debris and find missing persons.

(With inputs from agencies.)