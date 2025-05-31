Assam Flood Crisis: State Battles Rising Waters and Criticism

The state of Assam is grappling with devastating floods and landslides, which have claimed eight lives and affected more than 78,000 individuals. According to officials, heavy rains have inundated 17 districts, placing many on alert.

Landslides in Kamrup Metropolitan were particularly deadly, resulting in five deaths. Residents in Guwahati have been stranded due to severe waterlogging, triggering emergency rescues across the city.

The crisis has drawn public criticism about the government's flood control measures, spotlighted by a viral video of a body being transported for cremation using a banana stem raft. The state continues to face heightened risk as major rivers approach dangerous levels.

(With inputs from agencies.)