Deadly Landslides Claim Lives in Mizoram Amid Heavy Rain

In Mizoram, relentless rain has resulted in deadly landslides, killing four individuals and leaving one injured on Saturday. Officials report that among the victims are three refugees from Myanmar, whose rented house in Vaphai village was buried following the downpour.

In a separate calamity, a 53-year-old succumbed to injuries when his Serchhip district house collapsed. Remarkably, in Lawngtlai, 19 Rakhine state refugees narrowly escaped death after a building collapsed during landslides. Rescue teams remain vigilant, extracting victims from debris throughout the weekend.

Continuous rain since Friday has severely affected the region, damaging infrastructure and displacing families. Landslides blocked several highways, stranding travelers, while emergency teams work to clear roads and assist affected families.

