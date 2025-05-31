Deadly Landslides Claim Lives in Mizoram Amid Heavy Rain
Four people, including three Myanmarese refugees, died due to landslides from heavy rain in Mizoram. A separate landslide claimed another life. Nineteen other refugees narrowly survived a building collapse in Lawngtlai. The state's infrastructure faces severe disruptions with blocked highways and damaged homes.
In Mizoram, relentless rain has resulted in deadly landslides, killing four individuals and leaving one injured on Saturday. Officials report that among the victims are three refugees from Myanmar, whose rented house in Vaphai village was buried following the downpour.
In a separate calamity, a 53-year-old succumbed to injuries when his Serchhip district house collapsed. Remarkably, in Lawngtlai, 19 Rakhine state refugees narrowly escaped death after a building collapsed during landslides. Rescue teams remain vigilant, extracting victims from debris throughout the weekend.
Continuous rain since Friday has severely affected the region, damaging infrastructure and displacing families. Landslides blocked several highways, stranding travelers, while emergency teams work to clear roads and assist affected families.
