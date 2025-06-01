Electric Scooter Battery Blast Injures Three in Thane

In a shocking incident on Sunday evening in Thane, Maharashtra, an electric two-wheeler battery explosion injured three women, one seriously. The explosion triggered a fire in a house at Almas Colony while the battery was being charged.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, reported that the fire caused burns to three women: Nusrat Syed, 45, Hafza Syed, 24, and Afza Syed, 18. Emergency responders quickly arrived and contained the blaze.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Nusrat Syed, who sustained over 30 per cent burns, was transferred to Wadia Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment. The other victims are recovering in a nearby hospital.