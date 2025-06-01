Left Menu

Electric Scooter Battery Blast Injures Three in Thane

An electric scooter battery explosion in Thane, Maharashtra, injured three women, with one suffering serious burns. The incident took place while the battery was being charged at a home in Almas Colony. Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire, and the injured were rushed to local hospitals for treatment.

In a shocking incident on Sunday evening in Thane, Maharashtra, an electric two-wheeler battery explosion injured three women, one seriously. The explosion triggered a fire in a house at Almas Colony while the battery was being charged.

Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation, reported that the fire caused burns to three women: Nusrat Syed, 45, Hafza Syed, 24, and Afza Syed, 18. Emergency responders quickly arrived and contained the blaze.

Due to the severity of her injuries, Nusrat Syed, who sustained over 30 per cent burns, was transferred to Wadia Hospital in Mumbai for advanced treatment. The other victims are recovering in a nearby hospital.

