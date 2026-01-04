Left Menu

Nepali PM's Husband Seeks Treatment in India

Durga Prasad Subedi, husband of Nepal's Prime Minister Shushila Karki, is traveling to India for medical treatment. Subedi, a near-octogenarian suffering from multiple health issues, was recently admitted to a Kathmandu hospital for a urinary tract infection. Doctors recommended further treatment in India.

Nepali PM's Husband Seeks Treatment in India
Durga Prasad Subedi, husband of Nepal's Prime Minister Shushila Karki, will travel to India for advanced medical treatment, according to hospital officials. The 79-year-old was hospitalized in Kathmandu, suffering from a urinary tract infection and other health problems.

Subedi was admitted to Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital on Thursday and was discharged on Sunday. Doctors, including hospital spokesperson Dr. Gopal Sedhai, advised the transfer to India for specialized medical care.

Although Subedi had recently undergone a prostate operation, his recovery was complicated by the urinary tract infection, prompting doctors to refer him for further treatment.

