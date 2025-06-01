Stranded in Sikkim: Tourists Await Rescue Amid Heavy Rains

Tourists numbering around 1,500 find themselves stranded in North Sikkim as incessant rainfall harasses the region, officials reported. The unrelenting downpour, ongoing for three days, partially damaged two bridges in Mangan district, compounding the plight of stranded tourists.

The deluge swept through other parts of Sikkim, causing significant landslides near Nimachen Premlakha in East Sikkim. Around 112 tourists in Lachen and 1,350 in Lachung remain disconnected due to blocked roads. Heavy machinery from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been mobilized to clear vital routes, initially obstructed by landslides, but work remains near Theeng tunnel.

Mangan District Collector Anant Jain inspected routes for safe evacuation while alternative pathways are explored. Rising river currents washed out the Zemma approach road, delaying rescue plans. Key bridges in Mangan and Chungthang are damaged and compromised by the swelling Teesta River, impacting mobility further.