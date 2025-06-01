Stranded in Sikkim: Tourists Await Rescue Amid Heavy Rains
Approximately 1,500 tourists are stranded in North Sikkim as heavy rainfall continues to affect the region, damaging infrastructure and disrupting road access. Efforts are underway to clear roads and resolve connectivity issues, with officials closely monitoring the situation for safe evacuation and restoration of essential services.
- Country:
- India
Tourists numbering around 1,500 find themselves stranded in North Sikkim as incessant rainfall harasses the region, officials reported. The unrelenting downpour, ongoing for three days, partially damaged two bridges in Mangan district, compounding the plight of stranded tourists.
The deluge swept through other parts of Sikkim, causing significant landslides near Nimachen Premlakha in East Sikkim. Around 112 tourists in Lachen and 1,350 in Lachung remain disconnected due to blocked roads. Heavy machinery from the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has been mobilized to clear vital routes, initially obstructed by landslides, but work remains near Theeng tunnel.
Mangan District Collector Anant Jain inspected routes for safe evacuation while alternative pathways are explored. Rising river currents washed out the Zemma approach road, delaying rescue plans. Key bridges in Mangan and Chungthang are damaged and compromised by the swelling Teesta River, impacting mobility further.
ALSO READ
BT Nearing Sale of TNT Sports to Warner Bros Discovery
BT Considers Sale of TNT Sports Stake to Warner Bros Discovery
India Speaks Out: All-Party Delegations to Address Terrorism Abroad
Trump Claims Role as Peace Broker in India-Pakistan Tensions
BT Set to Exit TNT Sports: A Shift in Sports Broadcasting