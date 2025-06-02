Godrej Properties Expands in Pune with Major Housing Project

Godrej Properties Ltd has announced a significant expansion move by acquiring a 14-acre plot in Pune's Kharadi-Wagholi area, aiming to develop a premium group housing project. The initiative is projected to generate revenue of Rs 4,200 crore.

In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company revealed plans for the land acquisition, indicating a 3.7 million square feet developable area. Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO of Godrej Properties, emphasized the site's attractiveness and its role in strengthening the company's presence in Pune.

Godrej Properties, a major real estate developer, has extensive operations across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Delhi-NCR, Bengaluru, and Pune, and has recently expanded into Hyderabad, aiming to grow its presence in vital Indian markets.