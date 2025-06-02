TDB Supports Nitika Pharma’s Project to Manufacture Complex Excipients in India

In a significant move aimed at strengthening India’s pharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem and promoting self-reliance in critical drug components, the Technology Development Board (TDB) under the Department of Science and Technology (DST) has extended financial support to Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Private Limited, based in Nagpur, for their ambitious project titled “Manufacture of Complex Excipients.”

This initiative is part of India’s broader strategy to reduce dependence on imported pharmaceutical ingredients and aligns with key government missions such as Atmanirbhar Bharat and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for Pharmaceuticals.

The Rising Importance of Excipients

While excipients are pharmacologically inactive, they play an indispensable role in drug formulation, influencing stability, bioavailability, taste masking, and drug release mechanisms. As the pharmaceutical industry moves towards complex generics, biosimilars, and advanced delivery systems, the demand for high-performance, tailor-made excipients has grown exponentially.

India, despite being known as the "pharmacy of the world," still imports the majority of these complex excipients from nations such as the United States, China, and France. This overdependence on imports creates vulnerabilities in the supply chain, especially during global crises like the COVID-19 pandemic.

A Vision for Indigenous Manufacturing

With TDB’s support, Nitika Pharmaceutical Specialties Pvt. Ltd. aims to set up a state-of-the-art commercial manufacturing facility capable of producing 14 complex excipients tailored for advanced pharmaceutical applications. The manufacturing process will follow the Quality by Design (QbD) framework, ensuring precision in parameters such as particle size, surface area, flow properties, and stability—all of which are critical to the quality and efficacy of drug products.

This initiative also integrates environmentally sustainable practices and cutting-edge process technology, positioning Nitika as a frontrunner in pharmaceutical auxiliary manufacturing not only in India but also globally.

From Regional Player to Global Innovator

Founded in 1991 and incorporated as a Private Limited company in 2011, Nitika has evolved into a globally recognized supplier of fine chemicals and specialty excipients. The company operates a DSIR-recognized R&D facility and exports to over 90 countries worldwide.

With a proven track record in specialty formulation ingredients and a science-led growth strategy, Nitika is uniquely equipped to transition from being a supplier to a global manufacturer of innovative pharmaceutical excipients.

Government-Industry Synergy

The financial assistance from TDB complements Nitika’s selection under Group C – MSME (Pharmaceuticals) of the PLI Scheme, which seeks to boost domestic production of high-value pharmaceutical ingredients. Together, these policy instruments aim to create an enabling environment for indigenous innovation, reduce reliance on foreign markets, and enhance India’s standing in the global pharma supply chain.

“India’s pharmaceutical strength must be matched with domestic resilience in critical inputs like excipients,” said Sh. Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary of TDB. “TDB is pleased to support Nitika’s forward-looking project that strengthens India’s position not just as a pharmacy of the world, but also as a maker of world-class excipients.”

Industry Perspective

Commenting on the development, the leadership team at Nitika said:

“This support from TDB reinforces our commitment to building world-class excipient solutions in India. With advanced infrastructure and a science-led approach, we aim to reduce our country’s dependency on imported excipients and emerge as a global leader in pharmaceutical ingredients developed and manufactured domestically.”

The Road Ahead

The new facility is expected to drive technology absorption, promote intellectual property generation, and encourage collaborative R&D within India’s thriving pharma and biotech landscape. It will also generate employment opportunities, boost MSME sector innovation, and create a platform for exports of high-end pharma inputs.

This development underscores the importance of government-backed innovation funding in helping Indian enterprises leap forward in complex manufacturing domains. By fostering such strategic initiatives, India not only shores up its domestic pharmaceutical value chain but also cements its leadership in global health resilience.