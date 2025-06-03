Left Menu

Bengal cabinet nod for inclusion of new castes on OBC list

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2025 00:35 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 00:35 IST
Bengal cabinet nod for inclusion of new castes on OBC list
  • Country:
  • India

The cabinet on Monday approved recommendations of the West Bengal Commission for Backward Classes (WBCBC) to include 76 new castes on the list for OBC, an official said.

These 76 new castes would be added to the existing 64 ethnic groups on the Other Backward Class (OBC) list in the state, he said.

The cabinet also gave its nod to a proposal to make Farakka a new subdivision in Murshidabad district, he said.

It was learned that the new subdivision would be constituted of Farakka, Shamsherganj, Suti-1 and Suti-2 blocks, he said.

Earlier, these four blocks were part of the Jangipur subdivision.

''Due to the growing population, the Jangipur subdivision authorities were facing difficulties in executing administrative work in the vast area.

Hence, the decision was taken,'' the official told PTI.

A source in Nabanna, the state secretariat, said that the council of ministers approved a decision to initiate a tendering process again to invite fresh bids for the proposed Rs 25,000-crore Tajpur deep-sea port project. The state government had, in 2023, dissolved the letter of intent (LoI) handed over to Gautam Adani-controlled Adani Ports to develop the deep-sea port, he said.

''The cabinet okayed the reopening of the tender for the Tajpur deep sea port project. The necessary steps will be followed soon,'' the source said.

During the cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the state secretariat, approval was given to create 109 contract-based posts at various administrative levels for the new subdivision, he added.

Notably, Banerjee, during her recent visit to the riot-hit areas of Murshidabad district, had announced the formation of the new subdivision.

On Monday, the state cabinet also approved the creation of 336 posts and filling up the vacancies in the departments of home, health, finance, law, and municipal affairs, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025