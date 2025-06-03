Voyager Technologies Targets $1.6 Billion Valuation Amid US IPO Boom
Voyager Technologies aims for a $1.6 billion valuation in its upcoming US IPO, capitalizing on increased defense and space spending. Renewed opportunities arise as the IPO market recovers following previous delays due to trade policy uncertainties under the Trump administration.
Voyager Technologies, a prominent defense and space technology firm, announced on Monday its intention to achieve a $1.6 billion valuation through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The move comes as the company seeks to leverage heightened spending in both sectors, a trend seen during the Trump administration.
Opportunities for companies to list their shares on U.S. exchanges have surged following a recovery in the IPO market. This uptick is unfolding against the backdrop of policy uncertainties relating to trade under the previous administration.
Analysts suggest that Voyager's strategic timing aligns with a broader resurgence in market activity, presenting the company with a unique opportunity to maximize its valuation amid evolving economic conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
