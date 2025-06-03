Voyager Technologies Targets $1.6 Billion Valuation Amid US IPO Boom

Voyager Technologies, a prominent defense and space technology firm, announced on Monday its intention to achieve a $1.6 billion valuation through a U.S. initial public offering (IPO). The move comes as the company seeks to leverage heightened spending in both sectors, a trend seen during the Trump administration.

Opportunities for companies to list their shares on U.S. exchanges have surged following a recovery in the IPO market. This uptick is unfolding against the backdrop of policy uncertainties relating to trade under the previous administration.

Analysts suggest that Voyager's strategic timing aligns with a broader resurgence in market activity, presenting the company with a unique opportunity to maximize its valuation amid evolving economic conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)