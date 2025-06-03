Assam Flood Crisis: Over Half a Million Affected Amidst Heavy Rainfall

Assam is grappling with a dire flood situation as over 5.35 lakh people have been impacted across more than 20 districts. The death toll remains at 11, as the state struggles to manage the deluge caused by continuous heavy rainfall.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has communicated with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, guaranteeing the central government's full support for relief and rehabilitation efforts. Sarma has been actively assessing the damage, notably in the severely affected Cachar district, while also coordinating relief operations.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Guwahati has predicted further rainfall, issuing an 'orange alert' for several districts. Meanwhile, state authorities are taking steps to tackle the flood crisis by clearing encroachments near water bodies as part of the 'flood-free mission' to address the waterlogging issue.

