Delhi Government Ensures Slum Safety Amid Demolition Controversy
Delhi's Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, has addressed concerns over slum demolitions, promising no evictions without alternative housing. Gupta highlighted misinformation being spread about demolitions and assured residents holding PM SVANidhi documents they won't be displaced. Measures to enhance living conditions in slums will also be undertaken.
- Country:
- India
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a strong statement against misinformation concerning slum demolitions in the city, emphasizing police action against those spreading rumors. Gupta assured residents that no evictions would occur without offering permanent housing solutions.
During a meeting on Tuesday, Gupta reiterated that street vendors with the PM SVANidhi scheme documentation would maintain their locations. Amid opposition criticism, Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to responsibly addressing the city's slum issues.
The focus is on phased redevelopment and improving living standards for slum residents by enhancing essential services like sewage, water, roads, and waste management, demonstrating a commitment to equal facilities for all citizens.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Importance of Information Literacy in the Age of Misinformation
FIR Filed Against BJP’s Amit Malviya and Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami Over Alleged Misinformation
India-Japan Alliance: Confronting Terrorism and Misinformation
BJP Hits Back at Congress Over National Security Misinformation
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Showcases 100-Day Achievement Report Amid Opposition Criticism