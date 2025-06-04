Delhi Government Ensures Slum Safety Amid Demolition Controversy

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta issued a strong statement against misinformation concerning slum demolitions in the city, emphasizing police action against those spreading rumors. Gupta assured residents that no evictions would occur without offering permanent housing solutions.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Gupta reiterated that street vendors with the PM SVANidhi scheme documentation would maintain their locations. Amid opposition criticism, Gupta reaffirmed the government's commitment to responsibly addressing the city's slum issues.

The focus is on phased redevelopment and improving living standards for slum residents by enhancing essential services like sewage, water, roads, and waste management, demonstrating a commitment to equal facilities for all citizens.

(With inputs from agencies.)