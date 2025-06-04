Cologne's Historic Evacuation: WWII Bombs Unearthed
Over 20,000 residents in Cologne are evacuated as experts prepare to defuse three WWII bombs. Discovered during construction, the bombs necessitated precautionary measures, affecting schools, hotels, museums, and transportation. Authorities ensure safety ahead of the defusal in Cologne's largest post-war evacuation.
- Country:
- Germany
In a dramatic operation, more than 20,000 residents were evacuated from Cologne's city center on Wednesday as experts prepared to defuse three WWII-era unexploded bombs. These bombs were uncovered this week in the Deutz district during roadwork preparation.
Despite the war ending nearly 80 years ago, remnants like these bombs are still unearthed, necessitating sometimes massive evacuation efforts. This evacuation, Cologne's largest since 1945, underscores the ongoing impact of the war in Germany.
Authorities evacuated people from a 1,000-meter radius, impacting schools, hotels, and even suspending train and Rhine River traffic. The defusal was planned for Wednesday once the evacuation was confirmed complete.
- READ MORE ON:
- Cologne
- WWII
- bombs
- evacuation
- Germany
- safety
- unexploded
- specialists
- transportation
- history
ALSO READ
Runway Near Miss at LaGuardia Raises Safety Concerns
Rise of Far-Right Violence in Germany Reaches Alarming Heights
Jammu and Kashmir Focus on Pilgrimage Safety Amidst Dipped Tourism
Trade Disputes and Global Cooperation: Germany's Stance at G7
Germany counts on the U.S. to pressure Russia into a ceasefire, says minister