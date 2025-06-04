Cologne's Historic Evacuation: WWII Bombs Unearthed

In a dramatic operation, more than 20,000 residents were evacuated from Cologne's city center on Wednesday as experts prepared to defuse three WWII-era unexploded bombs. These bombs were uncovered this week in the Deutz district during roadwork preparation.

Despite the war ending nearly 80 years ago, remnants like these bombs are still unearthed, necessitating sometimes massive evacuation efforts. This evacuation, Cologne's largest since 1945, underscores the ongoing impact of the war in Germany.

Authorities evacuated people from a 1,000-meter radius, impacting schools, hotels, and even suspending train and Rhine River traffic. The defusal was planned for Wednesday once the evacuation was confirmed complete.