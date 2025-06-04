ICARO-4 Spotlights Global Drive to Expand Access to Life-Saving Radiotherapy

The fourth International Conference on Advances in Radiation Oncology (ICARO-4) is currently underway at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) headquarters in Vienna, bringing together hundreds of global experts, policymakers, industry leaders, and patient advocates for a week of in-depth dialogue on the present and future of cancer treatment through radiotherapy.

The conference, held every five years, is the IAEA’s largest gathering dedicated to radiation oncology. This year’s edition features 49 scientific sessions, 13 educational modules, 4 side events, 55 oral presentations, 390 posters, and 5 hands-on clinical training workshops, making ICARO-4 the most comprehensive edition yet. Experts are discussing groundbreaking advances in treatment modalities such as stereotactic radiotherapy, proton therapy, and particle therapy—while also tackling urgent issues around access, equity, and workforce capacity.

The Human Face of Innovation

ICARO-4 was formally opened by IAEA Deputy Director General Najat Mokhtar, Head of the Department of Nuclear Sciences and Applications. In her opening remarks, Mokhtar emphasized the critical importance of inclusivity in innovation.

“The future of radiotherapy, and of cancer care more broadly, must be equitable,” she said. “For this, patients and practitioners must be at the centre of all we do.”

Despite the technological strides showcased at the conference, the reality on the ground remains sobering. More than half of all cancer patients will require radiotherapy at some point in their treatment, but millions around the world, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, cannot access this life-saving care.

The IAEA-led Lancet Oncology Commission on Radiotherapy and Theranostics has identified a major shortfall in both infrastructure and human capital. To meet the benchmark of one radiotherapy machine per 500 cancer patients, low-income countries need up to eight times more machines than they currently possess. Globally, the radiation medicine workforce must grow by at least 60% by 2050 to manage an expected 35.3 million new cancer cases and prevent as many as 18.5 million deaths.

A Shared Commitment to Action

During the opening ceremony, Lebanon’s Minister of Labor, Mohammad Haidar, linked the future of cancer care with national development goals. “Through shared commitment, we can ensure that radiation medicine continues to serve as a force for healing, resilience and sustainable growth in every corner of the world,” he said.

Haidar highlighted Lebanon’s recent investments in medical infrastructure, workforce training, and the development of dignified employment opportunities in the healthcare sector. “The IAEA’s commitment to science, education and international cooperation has helped shape a new future for Lebanon—one in which human capital is at the centre of this progress,” he said.

Bridging Gaps with Global Partnerships

A high-level panel moderated by Dr. May Abdel-Wahab, Director of the IAEA’s Division of Human Health, underscored the importance of collaboration between academia, professional societies, private industry, and patient representatives.

Dr. Vivek Kavadi, CEO of the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO), spoke of ASTRO’s support for professionals working in high-stress environments such as Ukraine, where a year-long virtual education series has been launched. The organization also maintains a global consultation portal to assist radiation oncologists worldwide.

From Europe, Alessandro Cortese, CEO of the European Society for Radiotherapy and Oncology (ESTRO), detailed how IAEA data has helped address regional workforce and equipment shortages. ESTRO continues to collaborate with the IAEA on education and capacity-building programmes, especially for emerging economies.

Representing the Asia-Pacific region, Dr. Imjai Chitapanarux, President of the Federation of Asian Organizations for Radiation Oncology (FARO), explained how FARO promotes low-cost webinars, collaborative research, and human resource sharing among national societies—making training more accessible across resource-limited countries.

From the private sector, Arthur Kaindl, CEO of Varian, shared how his company co-designs solutions with local stakeholders to ensure equipment and services align with patient and system needs. Elekta's Chief Commercial Officer, Habib Nehmé, added that smart software and automation are already reducing workloads and boosting treatment precision. Jean-Marc Bothy, President and CEO of IBA Dosimetry, emphasized the importance of quality assurance and safety, calling for integrated systems that unite industry, regulators, and global health bodies.

The Voice of Patients

In a deeply personal contribution, Ambassador Julia Emma Villatoro Tario, El Salvador’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Vienna and a cancer survivor, shared her journey through the healthcare system.

“It is a headache when you are living with this experience, when you are facing a situation where the pain is strong,” she said, describing the bureaucratic and emotional challenges of treatment. Her presence highlighted the critical importance of integrating patient perspectives into policy and planning conversations.

“Conferences like this don’t just raise awareness—they connect our personal struggles to global solutions,” she said.

Toward a More Equitable Future

Throughout the week, ICARO-4 participants are engaging in intensive sessions, ranging from practical workshops to high-level discussions. Topics include adaptive radiotherapy, data-driven decision-making through AI, global quality assurance standards, and innovations in low-cost technologies for underserved regions.

The IAEA continues to play a pivotal role in supporting Member States through technical cooperation, research partnerships, and training. Its educational resources, guides, and publications were on full display at the conference’s exhibition hall, drawing interest from institutions seeking to bolster their national radiotherapy programmes.

As the cancer burden continues to rise globally, ICARO-4 has made it clear: no single actor can solve the crisis alone. Success depends on a unified approach—grounded in innovation, driven by equity, and sustained through collaboration.