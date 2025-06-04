Snake Surge: Panic and Protection in Meerut Village
In Meerut's Samouli village, over 100 non-venomous snakes appeared, causing panic. A rescue mission safely relocated eight snakes, while locals killed 52 before intervention. The forest department urges villagers to report snake sightings, emphasizing snakes' protection under the Wildlife Protection Act.
- Country:
- India
Panic gripped Samouli village in Meerut district as over 100 snakes emerged from a farmer's courtyard. The incident led to a swift intervention by forest officials, who rescued eight non-venomous snakes, identified as checkered keelbacks, from Mahfooz Saifi's house.
It is believed the snakes laid eggs in his home, with hatchlings emerging in phases, according to Divisional Forest Officer Rajesh Kumar. Residents initially killed 52 snakes, prompting a reminder from authorities that harming snakes violates the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.
The village's call for a permanent solution underscores the urgency. The forest department cautioned against harming snakes and urged residents to report sightings to prevent punishment for Wildlife Protection Act violations.
