Modi Unveils Monumental Development Projects in Jammu & Kashmir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to usher in a wave of development in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, as he unveils projects exceeding Rs 46,000 crore. Central to these initiatives is the Chenab Bridge, touted as the world's highest railway arch bridge. Designed to endure seismic and wind challenges, this architectural gem stands at 359 meters above the river.

The introduction of Vande Bharat trains promises to significantly cut travel times between Katra and Srinagar to roughly three hours. This crucial infrastructure marks a substantial leap in connectivity for the region, aligned with Modi's vision of enhanced regional infrastructure.

Complementing these efforts, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Anji Bridge, India's pioneering cable-stayed rail bridge, and lay the foundation for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Institute of Medical Excellence, poised to advance healthcare facilities in Katra.

