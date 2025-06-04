Tragedy in Mokwa: Deadly Flood Devastates Nigerian Town

In Mokwa, central Nigeria, hopes dwindle as 98 individuals remain missing and 160 are confirmed dead following devastating floods reported a week ago. The severe weather event has underscored the country's vulnerability to natural disasters.

The floods, caused by heavy rainfall, overwhelmed the local infrastructure, destroying homes and blocking roads and bridges. The National Emergency Management Authority (NEMA) is coordinating ongoing search and rescue efforts with the aid of the Nigeria Red Cross, police, and army personnel.

The rising waters have heightened the risk of disease outbreaks, adding to the town's woes. UNICEF has been dispatched to provide critical healthcare, especially targeting pregnant women. Such floods are a common occurrence in Nigeria from April to October, highlighting the need for better disaster preparedness.